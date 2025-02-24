Merz's Narrow Win: Germany Faces Political Shift

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative opposition, emerged with a modest victory in the national elections on Sunday. However, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) also saw a significant surge, marking the strongest performance for such a party since World War II.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded a "bitter" defeat for the centre-left Social Democrats, as they dropped to third place, facing their worst post-war election result. Observers noted widespread discontent and a lack of enthusiasm among voters, exacerbated by economic stagnation concerns and migration pressure.

Merz now confronts the arduous task of forming a coalition, potentially needing multiple partners, including the Greens, amid a complex political landscape further complicated by AfD's controversial rise.

