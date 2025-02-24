Left Menu

Merz's Narrow Win: Germany Faces Political Shift

Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative opposition leader, clinched a narrow victory in the national election, amid a rise in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats suffered a setback, finishing third. Merz now faces the challenge of forming a coalition government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 04:06 IST
Merz's Narrow Win: Germany Faces Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative opposition, emerged with a modest victory in the national elections on Sunday. However, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) also saw a significant surge, marking the strongest performance for such a party since World War II.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz conceded a "bitter" defeat for the centre-left Social Democrats, as they dropped to third place, facing their worst post-war election result. Observers noted widespread discontent and a lack of enthusiasm among voters, exacerbated by economic stagnation concerns and migration pressure.

Merz now confronts the arduous task of forming a coalition, potentially needing multiple partners, including the Greens, amid a complex political landscape further complicated by AfD's controversial rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025