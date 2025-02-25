Trump and Macron Discuss Ukraine Peace as Global Tensions Mount

In a significant diplomatic conversation, President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine was approaching a resolution during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting, which took place on the third anniversary of the invasion, was marked by discussions on European peacekeepers and security guarantees.

President Trump indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be amenable to the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine. This potential shift, according to Trump, could help expedite an end to the conflict, alongside a deal for Ukrainian access to critical minerals as partial repayment for American financial aid.

The talks, also accompanied by a virtual Group of Seven leaders' meeting, underscored Trump's transformative approach to American foreign policy, drawing concerns over the implications for transatlantic relations. The conversation emphasized the pressing need for solid guarantees not only for peace in Ukraine but also for broader global stability.

