Trump and Macron Discuss Ukraine Peace as Global Tensions Mount

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the nearing end of Russia's war in Ukraine during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump suggested that Russia might accept European peacekeepers, and mentioned a potential deal with Ukraine for access to critical minerals in exchange for aid repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 01:05 IST
In a significant diplomatic conversation, President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine was approaching a resolution during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting, which took place on the third anniversary of the invasion, was marked by discussions on European peacekeepers and security guarantees.

President Trump indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be amenable to the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine. This potential shift, according to Trump, could help expedite an end to the conflict, alongside a deal for Ukrainian access to critical minerals as partial repayment for American financial aid.

The talks, also accompanied by a virtual Group of Seven leaders' meeting, underscored Trump's transformative approach to American foreign policy, drawing concerns over the implications for transatlantic relations. The conversation emphasized the pressing need for solid guarantees not only for peace in Ukraine but also for broader global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

