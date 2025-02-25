Left Menu

Ukraine's Mineral Deal Amidst U.S. Diplomacy Shift

Ukraine marked three years of war with Russia, hosting European leaders while U.S. officials were notably absent. Kyiv and Washington are close to a minerals agreement amidst tensions between Presidents Trump and Zelenskiy. Concerns grow over U.S. concessions to Russia, potentially affecting Ukraine's security.

Updated: 25-02-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 01:54 IST
Ukraine hosted European leaders on a significant day marking three years of ongoing conflict with Russia, revealing an apparent U.S. diplomatic shift under President Donald Trump. Noticeably absent, top U.S. officials underscored Trump's inclination towards Moscow, exacerbated by his derogatory remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a bid to foster cooperation, Kyiv is in late-stage negotiations with Washington to clinch a minerals agreement, potentially granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's mineral reserves. Trump indicated that an agreement was imminent and hinted at a prospective end to the Ukraine conflict, focusing on a ceasefire and long-term peace.

Amidst verbal clashes between Trump and Zelenskiy, the mineral deal remains crucial for Kyiv's U.S. support aspirations. Ukrainian officials challenge an earlier proposal demanding $500 billion in resources without adequate security guarantees. The geopolitical ramifications of Trump's diplomatic posture and the evolving U.S.-Ukraine partnership hang in balance.

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

