Ukraine commemorated three years since the onset of its war with Russia by hosting a summit with European leaders, amidst escalating tensions with the United States. Absent from the gathering were U.S. officials, highlighting a shift in Washington's stance under President Donald Trump.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States are underway for a minerals deal, offering access to Ukraine's mineral resources. This agreement, as per Trump, is imminent, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy anticipates the deal's vital role in securing U.S. support amid ongoing hostilities.

Despite European leaders rallying behind Zelenskiy, concerns loom over Trump's concessions to Russia and his misleading remarks about Ukraine's stance, as the U.S. pushes for quick resolution, potentially altering the geopolitical landscape in favor of Russia.

