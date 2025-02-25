Mineral Wealth Deal: Ukraine's Ace in War Diplomacy
Ukraine marked three years of conflict with Russia by hosting European leaders while negotiating a minerals deal with the U.S. President Trump, who aligns closely with Moscow, faces backlash for concessions and misstatements about Ukraine, as tensions over security guarantees rise.
Ukraine commemorated three years since the onset of its war with Russia by hosting a summit with European leaders, amidst escalating tensions with the United States. Absent from the gathering were U.S. officials, highlighting a shift in Washington's stance under President Donald Trump.
Negotiations between Ukraine and the United States are underway for a minerals deal, offering access to Ukraine's mineral resources. This agreement, as per Trump, is imminent, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy anticipates the deal's vital role in securing U.S. support amid ongoing hostilities.
Despite European leaders rallying behind Zelenskiy, concerns loom over Trump's concessions to Russia and his misleading remarks about Ukraine's stance, as the U.S. pushes for quick resolution, potentially altering the geopolitical landscape in favor of Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alexander Vinnik Returns: Cyber Criminal Lands in Moscow After U.S. Prisoner Swap
Will the U.S. Sanction Moscow? Vance Hints at Potential Leverage
Europe's Role in Ukraine's Security Guarantees
Russian news agencies say Russian crypto expert Alexander Vinnik, freed in a prisoner swap with the US, lands in Moscow, reports AP.
Cybercriminal Returns: Alexander Vinnik's Homecoming to Moscow