Kremlin Stands Firm Against NATO Troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin maintains its stance against deploying NATO troops in Ukraine, despite U.S. President Trump suggesting European peacekeepers. Russia views this as a threat to its sovereignty. While Trump mentioned both he and Putin agreed to peacekeepers if a war settlement occurs, Moscow's official position remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has reiterated its opposition to the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, following U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that Russia was open to European peacekeepers being deployed.

Moscow has consistently expressed its stance against such measures, viewing them as a direct threat to its sovereignty, as stated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Despite Trump's suggestion, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov directed questions to earlier statements opposing such deployment.

President Trump had claimed agreement from President Putin concerning European peacekeepers if a settlement is achieved. However, the Russian position appears steadfast as the Trump administration works toward lasting peace through collaboration with both Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

