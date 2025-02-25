Left Menu

Merz's Strategic Challenge: Forming Germany's New Government

Friedrich Merz, Germany's election winner, faces the challenge of forming a coalition government to rejuvenate the economy and address multiple diplomatic issues. With a slim parliamentary majority, Merz must negotiate partnerships while addressing ideological differences, particularly with the SPD, to establish a stable governance structure.

Updated: 25-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:41 IST
Friedrich Merz, recently declared the election victor in Germany, is moving swiftly to forge a governing coalition. His primary focus is on revitalizing the nation's stagnant economy, bolstering defense budgets, and navigating complex diplomatic terrain, from U.S. tensions with the Trump administration to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Merz's conservative bloc, the CDU/CSU, holds a narrow edge in parliament but requires a coalition partner for effective governance. Amid arduous negotiations, the Social Democrats (SPD) emerge as likely collaborators in a grand coalition, promising a mix of policy agreements and disputes, especially on migration and social welfare issues.

Both parties aim to enhance infrastructure spending while grappling with constitutional constraints on borrowing. Despite differences on defense and taxation policies, a potential alliance must satisfy internal party factions and secure broader parliamentary support, incorporating concessions from other parties, including the Greens and the Left, to advance Germany's agenda.

