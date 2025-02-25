Left Menu

Merz Rules Out Quick Debt Brake Reform Amid Military Spending Push

Friedrich Merz, the election winner in Germany, ruled out speedy reforms to the country's 'debt brake', which restricts state borrowing. He cautioned against immediate action due to Germany's coalition challenges and a potentially obstructive parliament. There's rising pressure for military funding amid global tensions linked to Donald Trump's return and security anxieties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:02 IST
In a decisive announcement, Friedrich Merz, the newly elected conservative winner in Germany, stated on Tuesday that there will be no rapid reform to the country's state borrowing limits, commonly referred to as the 'debt brake'. This statement comes as investors and certain political factions press for swift reforms to invigorate Europe's largest economy and ensure a substantial boost in military expenditure.

Despite his party's election victory, Merz faces an uphill battle in forming a stable government due to the increased parliamentary presence of far-right and far-left parties. He emphasized the complexity of the situation, asserting that significant tasks lie ahead for the nation's governance.

The discussions come amid heightened security concerns post the re-election of Donald Trump and rising geopolitical tensions with Russia and China. Concurrently, German defence firms saw a surge in their shares, reflecting the industry's anticipation of increased military funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

