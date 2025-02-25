Left Menu

Bangladesh Army Chief Warns Politicians Amidst National Chaos

General Waker-uz-Zaman of the Bangladesh Army cautions political leaders about infighting, which threatens national sovereignty. In remembrance of the 2009 Pilkhana mutiny victims, he emphasized unity over discord amid current unrest in the country. He defended the military's actions and foresaw stability leading to a military exit.

Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman issued a stern warning to the nation's politicians, stressing that their internal conflicts threaten the country's sovereignty. This statement was made during an event commemorating the army officers killed in the 2009 Pilkhana mutiny.

The general highlighted that Bangladesh is in a chaotic period, a situation being exploited by criminals. He urged the political leaders to move beyond their differences and focus on unity for the sake of national stability.

Despite the unrest and criticism of law enforcement agencies, General Zaman affirmed their positive contributions. He expressed willingness to step down once stability is achieved, amidst a background of recent political upheavals and civil unrest.

