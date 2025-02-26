Elon Musk to Attend Trump's First Cabinet Meeting

Elon Musk, known globally for his ventures in technology and space exploration, has been confirmed to attend President Donald Trump's first official cabinet meeting. This announcement was made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

Musk, who serves as a presidential adviser, is set to participate in these high-level discussions, highlighting his position in influential governmental decisions. This comes amid a period marked by significant political and economic considerations.

The meeting, expected to address critical policy issues, will be a platform for Musk to potentially influence national policy directions with his innovative insights and technological perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)