Left Menu

Elon Musk to Attend Trump's First Cabinet Meeting

Elon Musk, adviser to the U.S. president, will attend President Donald Trump's initial cabinet meeting. This marks Musk's role in the administration's high-profile discussions, as confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:27 IST
Elon Musk to Attend Trump's First Cabinet Meeting

Elon Musk, known globally for his ventures in technology and space exploration, has been confirmed to attend President Donald Trump's first official cabinet meeting. This announcement was made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

Musk, who serves as a presidential adviser, is set to participate in these high-level discussions, highlighting his position in influential governmental decisions. This comes amid a period marked by significant political and economic considerations.

The meeting, expected to address critical policy issues, will be a platform for Musk to potentially influence national policy directions with his innovative insights and technological perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025