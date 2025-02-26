Republican Leaders Rally Support for Trump’s Budget Blueprint
Republican Congress leaders are working to consolidate party support behind a budget proposal that aligns with President Trump's tax-cut and border security agenda. With the plan including significant fiscal changes, discussions are fraught with negotiation challenges, aiming for a House vote by Tuesday.
Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress are intensifying efforts to secure party backing for a budget plan necessary to further President Donald Trump's tax-cut and immigration policies. Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise have been actively engaging with dissenting members as they push for a decisive vote scheduled for Tuesday evening.
President Trump has directly reached out to hesitant party members, advocating for the $4.5 trillion tax-cut proposal, which also addresses border security and energy deregulation. Although the White House Press Secretary claims no knowledge of these personal interventions, the administration asserts that Congress should align with Trump's vision and the expectations of the American populace.
The budget measure, involving significant spending cuts over a decade, faces opposition from hardline conservatives seeking deeper reductions and tighter fiscal control. The House aims to pass the budget unchanged, despite some calls for revisions. As negotiations continue, the urgency mounts with the looming expiration of current funding measures and the debt ceiling deadline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Congressmen Challenge DOJ's Indictment Against Indian Tycoon
They have been saying this earlier also, let them say it: Punjab CM Mann over Congress' claim of AAP MLAs in its touch.
Switching sides is Congress' culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves: CM Mann after meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs.
Chhattisgarh Urban Body Elections: A Battle Between BJP and Congress
Rajnath Singh Highlights Blurred Lines Between Border Security and Hybrid Warfare