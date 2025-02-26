Breakthrough Agreement in Hostage-Prisoner Exchange

In a significant development, Hamas has announced an agreement reached in Cairo to address the delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners. The group disclosed this through a statement on social media platform X.

The breakthrough solution involves the simultaneous release of Palestinian prisoners alongside the bodies of killed Israeli hostages. This exchange agreement is set to occur during the first negotiated phase.

This resolution marks a pivotal moment in ongoing negotiations, highlighting progress in diplomatic relations and efforts to address longstanding issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)