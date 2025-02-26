Left Menu

Starmer's Mission: Strengthening the US-UK Defence Bond

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is visiting Washington to boost the UK’s defence budget, aiming to encourage US President Donald Trump to continue supporting Ukraine amid shifting US foreign policy. Starmer also seeks to protect UK from potential tariffs as they strive for collaborative European defence initiatives.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to Washington, D.C., hoping to solidify the alliance with the United States as he unveils significant growth in the UK defense budget. This move aims to draw President Donald Trump's support for Ukraine amid concerns over the shifting US foreign policy landscape.

Despite the historic US-UK relationship, Starmer faces a challenging reception. Trump's recent policies challenge longstanding foreign policy norms, and conversations with Moscow raise concerns about commitment to European security. The visit follows French President Macron's, showcasing European efforts to ensure US backing against Russian aggression.

As Starmer boosts military spending, aiming for 2.5% of GDP by 2027, he emphasizes the importance of US support. Starmer is keen to prevent sweeping tariffs on UK goods, highlighting the balanced trade relationship as essential. Former cabinet minister Peter Mandelson joins Starmer's diplomatic efforts in Washington.

