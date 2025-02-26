Hostage Exchange: A Tense Trade Between Israel and Hamas

Hamas declared on Wednesday that it would exchange the bodies of four Israeli hostages for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a move frozen by Israel, risking a ceasefire collapse in Gaza as its six-week phase nears an end.

In Israel, thousands mourned as the Bibas family, victims of captivity in Gaza, were brought for burial, symbolizing the urgent calls for hostage releases.

In a parallel development, an Israeli strike in Lebanon claimed a Hezbollah member's life, and Egypt rebuffed an Israeli politician's proposal for it to govern Gaza, emphasizing its call for an independent Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)