Hostage Exchange: A Tense Trade Between Israel and Hamas

Hamas announced plans to exchange four Israeli hostage bodies for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, which has been delayed. This comes amid escalating tensions as a ceasefire nears its expiration. The situation underscores broader geopolitical dynamics in the region, including Lebanon and Egyptian responses.

Updated: 26-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:17 IST
Hostage Exchange: A Tense Trade Between Israel and Hamas
Hamas declared on Wednesday that it would exchange the bodies of four Israeli hostages for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a move frozen by Israel, risking a ceasefire collapse in Gaza as its six-week phase nears an end.

In Israel, thousands mourned as the Bibas family, victims of captivity in Gaza, were brought for burial, symbolizing the urgent calls for hostage releases.

In a parallel development, an Israeli strike in Lebanon claimed a Hezbollah member's life, and Egypt rebuffed an Israeli politician's proposal for it to govern Gaza, emphasizing its call for an independent Palestinian state.

