Ceasefire Tensions: Israel-Hamas Deadlock Over Prisoner Exchange

Hamas is set to exchange four hostage bodies for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israel before the ceasefire ends. Israel delayed releasing prisoners citing poor treatment of hostages, leading to threats of collapsing the fragile truce. The deal's outcome could impact upcoming talks facilitated by the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:34 IST
With a crucial deadline looming, Hamas planned to exchange four hostage bodies for the release of Palestinian prisoners by Israel late Wednesday night, raising tensions as the first phase of the ceasefire neared its end. Both parties have been facing severe criticism over the handling of hostages and prisoners alike, with Israel delaying its promised release of about 600 Palestinian prisoners, citing mistreatment of its citizens by Hamas during their release.

Reports have surfaced that Israel's protest might jeopardize the fragile ceasefire along with ongoing talks. Hamas called the delay a 'serious violation,' warning it could halt further negotiations until the prisoners are released. As part of the exchange, Israel is expected to release women and minors detained since the militant group attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, setting off a violent conflict resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.

The political stalemate also holds implications for planned diplomatic efforts, with US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy anticipated in the region for negotiations. The US, Egypt, and Qatar were instrumental in brokering the initial ceasefire, which paused over a year of intense fighting. This latest exchange deal is seen as pivotal to moving forward with Phase 2 talks, aiming to release remaining hostages and conclude the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

