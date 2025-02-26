Trump Sets New Date for Tariffs on Mexico and Canada

In a recent cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump revealed that his administration will implement new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada beginning April 2. This move follows the previous March 4 deadline, marking a one-month extension.

The new tariffs impose a 25% duty on imported goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada. Trump's announcement aligns with the administration's protectionist trade policies.

The White House has yet to provide additional details on the rationale behind the delay, as officials refrained from expanding on Trump's remarks. This announcement follows Trump's broader strategy against North American trading partners.

