Trump Sets New Date for Tariffs on Mexico and Canada

President Donald Trump announced that the implementation of new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada would start on April 2, delaying the initial March 4 deadline. The tariffs include a 25% duty on goods from Mexico and non-energy goods from Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:47 IST
Trump

In a recent cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump revealed that his administration will implement new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada beginning April 2. This move follows the previous March 4 deadline, marking a one-month extension.

The new tariffs impose a 25% duty on imported goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada. Trump's announcement aligns with the administration's protectionist trade policies.

The White House has yet to provide additional details on the rationale behind the delay, as officials refrained from expanding on Trump's remarks. This announcement follows Trump's broader strategy against North American trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

