Diplomatic Dinner: Macron Meets with Germany's Future Leader Merz

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host Germany's incoming leader, Friedrich Merz, for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday evening, according to the Elysee.

The meeting, occurring shortly after Macron's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss European Union policies. Macron briefed EU leaders on his discussions with Trump earlier on Wednesday.

Friedrich Merz, anticipated to form a coalition with the Social Democrats after his party's electoral triumph, stands on the verge of becoming Germany's chancellor. His leadership is expected to significantly influence both the nation's and the EU's future foreign relations.

