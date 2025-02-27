Left Menu

Diplomatic Dinner: Macron Meets with Germany's Future Leader Merz

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Germany's chancellor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, at the Elysee Palace for a working dinner. This meeting follows Macron's discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Merz is poised to form a coalition after his party's recent electoral success in Germany.

Updated: 27-02-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 00:01 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to host Germany's incoming leader, Friedrich Merz, for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday evening, according to the Elysee.

The meeting, occurring shortly after Macron's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and discuss European Union policies. Macron briefed EU leaders on his discussions with Trump earlier on Wednesday.

Friedrich Merz, anticipated to form a coalition with the Social Democrats after his party's electoral triumph, stands on the verge of becoming Germany's chancellor. His leadership is expected to significantly influence both the nation's and the EU's future foreign relations.

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

