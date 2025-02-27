In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump has declared the nullification of oil concessions granted to Venezuela during President Joe Biden's administration. Trump made the announcement via a post on Truth Social, indicating that the agreement, initially dated November 26, 2022, would be voided effective immediately. He emphasized the decision by invoking a March 1 renewal clause.

Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, has consistently opposed sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. Maduro characterizes them as illegitimate and part of an "economic war" aimed at destabilizing Venezuela's economy. Despite these claims, Maduro and his administration appreciate the resilience demonstrated by the Venezuelan people in such trying circumstances.

The reversal has attracted significant attention, reigniting debates over the effectiveness and humanitarian impact of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. Maduro continues to attribute some of Venezuela's economic difficulties to these sanctions, amid wider geopolitical tensions.

