Left Menu

Indigenous Leader Appointed as Colombia's New Environment Minister

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, has appointed Lena Yanina Estrada as the new environment minister amid a significant cabinet reshuffle. This shift follows an earlier request from Petro for all his ministers to resign after a tense cabinet meeting and resignations from the past environment and interior ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 27-02-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 01:50 IST
Indigenous Leader Appointed as Colombia's New Environment Minister
environment minister
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a strategic move amidst a major cabinet reshuffle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro appointed indigenous leader Lena Yanina Estrada as the new environment minister, a reliable government source reported on Wednesday.

This appointment follows a request made by President Petro earlier this month, asking all Cabinet members to resign after a tense televised meeting. The meeting culminated in the resignations of the previous environment and interior ministers, prompting the need for a swift reorganization.

Estrada, who brings her indigenous perspective to the ministry, is expected to drive forward Colombia's environmental policies under Petro's administration, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025