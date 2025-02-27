Indigenous Leader Appointed as Colombia's New Environment Minister

In a strategic move amidst a major cabinet reshuffle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro appointed indigenous leader Lena Yanina Estrada as the new environment minister, a reliable government source reported on Wednesday.

This appointment follows a request made by President Petro earlier this month, asking all Cabinet members to resign after a tense televised meeting. The meeting culminated in the resignations of the previous environment and interior ministers, prompting the need for a swift reorganization.

Estrada, who brings her indigenous perspective to the ministry, is expected to drive forward Colombia's environmental policies under Petro's administration, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)