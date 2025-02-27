Indigenous Leader Appointed as Colombia's New Environment Minister
Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, has appointed Lena Yanina Estrada as the new environment minister amid a significant cabinet reshuffle. This shift follows an earlier request from Petro for all his ministers to resign after a tense cabinet meeting and resignations from the past environment and interior ministers.
- Country:
- Colombia
In a strategic move amidst a major cabinet reshuffle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro appointed indigenous leader Lena Yanina Estrada as the new environment minister, a reliable government source reported on Wednesday.
This appointment follows a request made by President Petro earlier this month, asking all Cabinet members to resign after a tense televised meeting. The meeting culminated in the resignations of the previous environment and interior ministers, prompting the need for a swift reorganization.
Estrada, who brings her indigenous perspective to the ministry, is expected to drive forward Colombia's environmental policies under Petro's administration, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CFPB Crisis: Resignations and Controversy Under Trump Administration
Indigenous Leaders Assert Right to Self-Determination at Global Forum in Rome Amid Climate Crisis
UPDATE 7-Trump DOJ's order to drop Eric Adams case sparks mass resignations
Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: Ponmudy Takes Charge of Khadi Portfolio
Political Whirlwind: Resignations Erupt Amid Corruption Case Controversy