Canadian Soccer Coach Challenges Trump's '51st State' Remarks

Jesse Marsch, head coach of the Canadian men's soccer team, voiced criticism against President Donald Trump's proposals on making Canada the 51st U.S. state during a media day in Inglewood, California.

Marsch described these suggestions as 'unsettling and frankly insulting,' emphasizing Canada's status as a strong, independent nation rooted in decency and ethics.

The former Leeds United coach expressed his pride in coaching Canada while condemning American arrogance toward its longstanding ally, looking forward to upcoming international tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)