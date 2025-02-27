Left Menu

Tense Exchanges in Gaza as Ceasefire Hangs by a Thread

In a tense exchange, Hamas handed over the bodies of four hostages to the Red Cross, while Israel released Palestinian prisoners. This comes as the first phase of a fragile ceasefire in Gaza nears its end. Negotiations for a second phase remain uncertain amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

Updated: 27-02-2025 05:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas handed over four dead hostages to the Red Cross early Thursday to exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel. This significant development occurred days before the first ceasefire phase in the Gaza Strip concludes, with identification processes underway.

An Israeli security official confirmed the handover supported by Egyptian mediators through an Israeli crossing. The situation escalated as Israel had delayed releasing over 600 Palestinian prisoners, accusing Hamas of cruel hostage treatment, which the group denounced as a ceasefire violation.

Among the challenges gripping Gaza are the humanitarian crises, with health officials reporting another infant's death from hypothermia amid the cold wave. The ceasefire's end looms with uncertainty over negotiating its second phase as the international community navigates this turbulent political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

