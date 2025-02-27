EU Braces for Trade War Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

President Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on EU imports has sparked significant concern across Europe. The proposed 25% tariff, particularly targeting automotive exports, has been described as a direct attack on European businesses and workforce.

Italian business leaders, including Confindustria president Emanuele Orsini, insist that these measures aim to 'deindustrialise' Europe, urging the EU to prepare for unprecedented counteractions. On a different note, Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso advocates for maintaining transatlantic unity.

With Europe on high alert, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta warns of economic downturns if tariffs proceed, estimating a reduction in EU growth. As tensions escalate, the European Commission has pledged immediate reaction to any unjust trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)