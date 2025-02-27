EU Braces for Trade War Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on EU imports, causing concern among European businesses and prompting calls for a strong EU response. Key Italian figures emphasize unity among Western allies, warning of potential economic impacts, including reduced EU growth.
President Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on EU imports has sparked significant concern across Europe. The proposed 25% tariff, particularly targeting automotive exports, has been described as a direct attack on European businesses and workforce.
Italian business leaders, including Confindustria president Emanuele Orsini, insist that these measures aim to 'deindustrialise' Europe, urging the EU to prepare for unprecedented counteractions. On a different note, Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso advocates for maintaining transatlantic unity.
With Europe on high alert, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta warns of economic downturns if tariffs proceed, estimating a reduction in EU growth. As tensions escalate, the European Commission has pledged immediate reaction to any unjust trade barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy's Spyware Controversy: A Threat to Press Freedom?
Italy's Prime Minister Defends President Amid Russia-Italy Tensions
Italy's Jannik Sinner Suspended: A Three-Month Hiatus Post Doping Test Settlement
Amazon Faces €1.2 Billion Tax Evasion Probe in Italy
Italy's Bold Move: Developing Indigenous Satellite System