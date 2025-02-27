Left Menu

EU Braces for Trade War Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on EU imports, causing concern among European businesses and prompting calls for a strong EU response. Key Italian figures emphasize unity among Western allies, warning of potential economic impacts, including reduced EU growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:44 IST
EU Braces for Trade War Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's announcement of potential tariffs on EU imports has sparked significant concern across Europe. The proposed 25% tariff, particularly targeting automotive exports, has been described as a direct attack on European businesses and workforce.

Italian business leaders, including Confindustria president Emanuele Orsini, insist that these measures aim to 'deindustrialise' Europe, urging the EU to prepare for unprecedented counteractions. On a different note, Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso advocates for maintaining transatlantic unity.

With Europe on high alert, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta warns of economic downturns if tariffs proceed, estimating a reduction in EU growth. As tensions escalate, the European Commission has pledged immediate reaction to any unjust trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025