Bengal's Political Battle: TMC Aims for Victory in 2026

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared an ambitious target for the 2026 state assembly elections, aiming for over 215 seats to secure a fourth consecutive term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Highlighting the need to surpass its 2021 performance, Banerjee was resolute in diminishing the BJP's influence.

Addressing a TMC organizational meeting, Banerjee reiterated her commitment to achieving a two-thirds majority while criticizing the BJP's reliance on enforcement agencies for political gains. Her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the necessity of party unity to ensure a decisive victory.

The meeting also addressed controversies surrounding the TMC's political consultancy agency I-PAC. Clarifying its role, Banerjee emphasized the importance of cooperation among party members, countering accusations of interference that emerged before the 2021 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)