Left Menu

Bengal's Political Battle: TMC Aims for Victory in 2026

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has set a goal of winning over 215 seats in the 2026 assembly elections, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive term. She emphasized reducing the BJP's influence in the state, criticizing its use of agencies against opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:02 IST
Bengal's Political Battle: TMC Aims for Victory in 2026
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared an ambitious target for the 2026 state assembly elections, aiming for over 215 seats to secure a fourth consecutive term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Highlighting the need to surpass its 2021 performance, Banerjee was resolute in diminishing the BJP's influence.

Addressing a TMC organizational meeting, Banerjee reiterated her commitment to achieving a two-thirds majority while criticizing the BJP's reliance on enforcement agencies for political gains. Her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the necessity of party unity to ensure a decisive victory.

The meeting also addressed controversies surrounding the TMC's political consultancy agency I-PAC. Clarifying its role, Banerjee emphasized the importance of cooperation among party members, countering accusations of interference that emerged before the 2021 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025