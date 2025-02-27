Bengal's Political Battle: TMC Aims for Victory in 2026
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has set a goal of winning over 215 seats in the 2026 assembly elections, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive term. She emphasized reducing the BJP's influence in the state, criticizing its use of agencies against opposition leaders.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared an ambitious target for the 2026 state assembly elections, aiming for over 215 seats to secure a fourth consecutive term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Highlighting the need to surpass its 2021 performance, Banerjee was resolute in diminishing the BJP's influence.
Addressing a TMC organizational meeting, Banerjee reiterated her commitment to achieving a two-thirds majority while criticizing the BJP's reliance on enforcement agencies for political gains. Her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the necessity of party unity to ensure a decisive victory.
The meeting also addressed controversies surrounding the TMC's political consultancy agency I-PAC. Clarifying its role, Banerjee emphasized the importance of cooperation among party members, countering accusations of interference that emerged before the 2021 polls.
