Trump's Looming Decision: Tariff Policies Await April 1 Study Release

President Trump is set to make a decision on tariff policies affecting all nations, including Mexico and Canada, following an upcoming study release on April 1. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett communicated the timeline and intentions in a CNBC interview, highlighting an extended deadline for tariff considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:49 IST
President Donald Trump is gearing up to make a pivotal decision on tariff policies affecting every country, including close U.S. neighbors Mexico and Canada. This announcement follows a statement by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett during a CNBC interview.

Hassett revealed that the President extended the deadline for tariff decisions, aligning them with a study release scheduled for April 1. This move is part of a broader intention to address tariffs comprehensively across the board.

"We are going to deal with Mexico and Canada presumably at the same time we deal with everything else," emphasized Hassett, indicating a simultaneous approach to the tariffs affecting all countries. The outcome of the study will guide Trump's policy decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

