Trump's Looming Decision: Tariff Policies Await April 1 Study Release

President Donald Trump is gearing up to make a pivotal decision on tariff policies affecting every country, including close U.S. neighbors Mexico and Canada. This announcement follows a statement by White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett during a CNBC interview.

Hassett revealed that the President extended the deadline for tariff decisions, aligning them with a study release scheduled for April 1. This move is part of a broader intention to address tariffs comprehensively across the board.

"We are going to deal with Mexico and Canada presumably at the same time we deal with everything else," emphasized Hassett, indicating a simultaneous approach to the tariffs affecting all countries. The outcome of the study will guide Trump's policy decision-making process.

