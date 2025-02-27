Starmer and Trump: Navigating Peace Amid Transatlantic Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit Washington on Thursday for pivotal talks with US President Donald Trump, focusing on securing a sustainable peace in Ukraine. Starmer's consultation will stress the necessity for Ukrainian and European participation in ongoing negotiations with Moscow.

This visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's trip, mirroring European concerns over Trump's apparent leniency towards Russian President Vladimir Putin in peace discussions. Trump's insistence on excluding European allies from these talks signals a significant policy shift, causing unease across the Atlantic.

Key discussions will also revolve around US-UK cooperation in technology and defense. Starmer's agenda underlines the UK's commitment to increasing defense spending and forging stronger tech partnerships, positioning the UK alongside the US in matters of global security and innovation.

