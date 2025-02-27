Ocalan's Pivotal Call: A Path to Peace in Turkey

In a pivotal development, Abdullah Ocalan, the detained leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has urged his group to disarm and dissolve, a decision that could conclude a decades-long conflict with Turkey. This appeal, if heeded, stands to reshape the political landscape of southeastern Turkey and neighboring regions.

Ocalan, 75, has been imprisoned since 1999 in near-total isolation. His call for peace reflects a longing for resolution in a conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives and significantly weakened the Turkish economy. The move could also allow Turkey's President Erdogan an opportunity to foster development in its troubled southeast.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and the West, and Ocalan's call has already been met with a cautiously optimistic response. Questions remain about how much sway Ocalan still holds over the PKK, but his proposal could trigger long-awaited discussions on Kurdish rights and autonomy within Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)