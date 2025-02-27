Trump Accepts Invitation for Second UK State Visit
U.S. President Donald Trump met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, where he accepted an invitation for a state visit to the United Kingdom. Starmer conveyed the invite from Britain's King Charles for a second state visit, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday at the White House, where international diplomacy took center stage.
During the meeting, Starmer extended an invitation from Britain's King Charles for Trump to embark on a second state visit to the United Kingdom.
The acceptance of this invitation reflects the continued diplomatic ties and engagements between the United States and the United Kingdom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement