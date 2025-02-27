Left Menu

Trump Accepts Invitation for Second UK State Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, where he accepted an invitation for a state visit to the United Kingdom. Starmer conveyed the invite from Britain's King Charles for a second state visit, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:35 IST
Trump Accepts Invitation for Second UK State Visit
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday at the White House, where international diplomacy took center stage.

During the meeting, Starmer extended an invitation from Britain's King Charles for Trump to embark on a second state visit to the United Kingdom.

The acceptance of this invitation reflects the continued diplomatic ties and engagements between the United States and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025