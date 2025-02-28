Ex-Defense Secretaries Demand Probe into Trump’s Military Firings

Five ex-defense secretaries have issued a call for Congress to conduct immediate hearings on President Donald Trump's controversial firings of top military officials, as revealed in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The bipartisan group, comprising former secretaries who have served in both Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 30 years, expressed alarm over the ousting of several key military leaders, including Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, and Gen. Jim Slife. They highlighted concerns about potential politicization of the military and the removal of legal restraints on presidential authority.

The letter, signed by notable figures such as William Perry and Jim Mattis, questioned the rationale behind these dismissals, emphasizing the exemplary records and combat experience of the officers. It called on Congress to scrutinize the firings and resist confirming new Pentagon nominees until adequate justification is provided by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)