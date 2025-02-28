U.S.-China Tensions Flare Over Fentanyl Remarks

The diplomatic ties between the United States and China took another hit on Friday when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that China is deliberately inundating the U.S. with fentanyl. His comments have been sharply criticized by China's foreign ministry.

In a fiery statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed strong dissatisfaction, labeling Rubio's remarks as steeped in 'Cold War mentality.' Lin Jian emphasized that such allegations strained an already fragile relationship.

The foreign ministry spokesperson warned that ongoing U.S. actions of coercion and threats toward China are counterproductive and will only lead to adverse repercussions for America itself.

