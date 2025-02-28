Left Menu

Opposition Outcry: AAP MLAs' Suspension Sparks Democratic Debate

The suspension of 21 AAP MLAs has been labeled as 'injustice' by Delhi's LoP Atishi, who urged Speaker Vijender Gupta to uphold democratic values. Criticizing the selective action, she demanded equal treatment for all MLAs, highlighting the discrimination faced during a peaceful protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:27 IST
Opposition Outcry: AAP MLAs' Suspension Sparks Democratic Debate
Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strongly worded letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, decried the suspension of 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as a grave injustice to the opposition. Atishi accused the Assembly of failing to uphold democratic values, emphasizing the importance of fairness and equality.

Atishi criticized the lack of action against ruling party MLAs who chanted 'Modi-Modi' during a session, while 21 opposition elected officials were suspended for three days for chanting 'Jai Bhim' to honor Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. She labeled the selective disciplinary measures as inconsistent and unfair.

The suspended MLAs faced further obstacles when attempting to stage a peaceful protest at the Assembly premises, being stopped 200 meters short of the entrance. Atishi urged the Speaker to ensure equal justice for all MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and safeguard their constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025