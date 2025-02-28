Opposition Outcry: AAP MLAs' Suspension Sparks Democratic Debate
The suspension of 21 AAP MLAs has been labeled as 'injustice' by Delhi's LoP Atishi, who urged Speaker Vijender Gupta to uphold democratic values. Criticizing the selective action, she demanded equal treatment for all MLAs, highlighting the discrimination faced during a peaceful protest.
In a strongly worded letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, decried the suspension of 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as a grave injustice to the opposition. Atishi accused the Assembly of failing to uphold democratic values, emphasizing the importance of fairness and equality.
Atishi criticized the lack of action against ruling party MLAs who chanted 'Modi-Modi' during a session, while 21 opposition elected officials were suspended for three days for chanting 'Jai Bhim' to honor Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. She labeled the selective disciplinary measures as inconsistent and unfair.
The suspended MLAs faced further obstacles when attempting to stage a peaceful protest at the Assembly premises, being stopped 200 meters short of the entrance. Atishi urged the Speaker to ensure equal justice for all MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and safeguard their constitutional rights.
