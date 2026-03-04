Left Menu

Drone Strike Hits Iranian Kurdish Opposition Depot in Iraq

A drone attack targeted an arms depot in Iraq's Kurdistan region, injuring two fighters from an Iranian Kurdish opposition group. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have frequently struck at these groups, whom they accuse of launching assaults against Iran, amid consultations between the militias and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:07 IST
A drone strike hit an arms depot belonging to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in Dekala, located in Iraq's Kurdistan region, on Wednesday. Security sources confirmed that the attack led to injuries of two fighters.

Iran, for a long time, has leveled accusations against Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, claiming it shelters militant groups orchestrating attacks against Iran. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have repeatedly targeted these bases in response.

This week, Reuters reported that amid U.S. and Israeli operations against Iranian targets, Iranian Kurdish militias have been in consultation with the U.S. These discussions have revolved around potential strategies to attack Iran's security forces in the western regions of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

