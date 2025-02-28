Left Menu

Congress Calls for Legal MSP: Farmers vs. Government

The Congress has reiterated its demand for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and accused the BJP of being vindictive towards farmers. They urge the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and criticize the current government's policies as harmful to the agricultural community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:56 IST
The Congress renewed its demand for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, accusing the BJP of harboring a ''vengeance'' mindset against them.

Congress leader Abhay Dubey criticized the government for not following the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for MSP and alleged that the ruling party stopped bonuses to farmers, began stripping land rights, and refused to over 50% support price over costs.

Dubey highlighted the stark contrast between the Agriculture Minister's predicament on a flight and farmers' longstanding struggles. With evidence in hand, Congress argues that without legal protections for MSP, the farmers remain unacknowledged, despite recommendations from the 2024 Parliamentary Committee report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

