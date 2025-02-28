AIADMK Joins All-Party Delimitation Talks

The opposition AIADMK will join an all-party meeting organized by the Tamil Nadu government on March 5, according to the party's general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. This gathering is crucial as it addresses delimitation concerns potentially affecting the state's parliamentary seats.

AIADMK will send two representatives to the Chennai meeting to articulate their position. The discussion coincides with the 77th birth anniversary of the party's former leader J Jayalalithaa, marked by a blood donation camp to honor her memory, as reported by Palaniswami.

The meeting, initiated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, involves leaders from 45 political parties, including the BJP's ally PMK. State leaders worry that the delimitation may result in the loss of eight parliamentary seats as a consequence of Tamil Nadu's effective family planning measures.

