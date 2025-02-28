Left Menu

Guterres Urges Reversal of Devastating U.S. Foreign Aid Cuts

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over U.S. reductions in foreign aid, warning they endanger global health and safety. The cuts, aligned with Trump's 'America First' policy, halted funding for critical UN programs. Guterres hopes for a reversal to maintain humanitarian support worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:04 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced significant alarm over the recent dramatic reductions in U.S. foreign assistance, actions he described as potentially "devastating" for vulnerable global populations. In his pointed critique, Guterres warned that these budget cuts compromise the world's health, safety, and prosperity.

According to Guterres, aid programs in critical areas like South Sudan, already struggling with Sudanese conflict refugees, face severe funding shortages. The cuts threaten numerous United Nations initiatives, including counter-narcotics efforts and crucial health programs addressing HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, all due to U.S. policy shifts.

The dramatic reduction of America's involvement in humanitarian and development efforts could diminish global influence as the administration drastically slashes foreign aid budgets. Both the U.S. and Britain have announced major cuts, causing global concern on the potential humanitarian fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

