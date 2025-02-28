Call for Peace and Democratisation in Turkey: DEM Party's Response

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party has called for swift steps toward democratization from President Tayyip Erdogan's government, following a peace proposal by Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Ocalan's call for the PKK to disarm raises the prospect of resolving a 40-year conflict with the Turkish state.

Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit, a senior DEM Party lawmaker, emphasized the necessity of government responsibility in democratization, voicing the party's official stance after Ocalan's call. However, tensions persist as Turkey's ruling AK Party insists on the disarmament of all Kurdish forces.

As analysts speculate on the political motivations behind Erdogan's response, Kocyigit highlights the importance of legal reforms and democratic values in any potential constitutional change or peace process, stressing the need for inclusivity and opposing personal political agendas.

