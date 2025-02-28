Zelenskiy and Trump's Tense Confrontation over Ukraine's Future

In a high-stakes meeting in the Oval Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a heated confrontation over strategies involving Russia. Zelenskiy urged Trump to adopt a cautious stance, while Trump criticized Zelenskiy for what he considered disrespectful behavior.

The dispute arose as the two leaders were set to sign a deal expanding U.S. participation in Ukraine's mineral sector, but Zelenskiy openly challenged Trump's approach toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting devolved into a shouting match, with Trump insisting on a quick resolution with Russia.

The signed agreement, though lucrative, lacks American security guarantees for Ukraine, a significant concern for Kyiv. Although the deal opens opportunities for the U.S. in mining, tensions persist due to differing visions on ending the conflict and future Ukraine-U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)