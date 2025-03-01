Tension in the Oval: Trump's Abrupt Break with Zelenskyy

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump terminated discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding a crucial deal for U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals. The discussions, held in the Oval Office, escalated into a verbal altercation.

Trump reportedly berated Zelenskyy for being 'disrespectful,' which led to an abrupt end of the meeting. The confrontation resulted in the cancelation of both the agreement signing and a scheduled joint press conference.

Zelenskyy, who was reportedly upset by the verbal exchange, prepared to depart the White House, leaving the future of the mineral access deal uncertain. This incident marks a tension-filled moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)