Tension in the Oval: Trump's Abrupt Break with Zelenskyy
President Donald Trump abruptly ended discussions with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over a U.S. deal for access to rare earth minerals. After shouting and calling Zelenskyy 'disrespectful,' Trump canceled the planned agreement signing and joint press conference as Zelenskyy prepared to depart the White House.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump terminated discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding a crucial deal for U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals. The discussions, held in the Oval Office, escalated into a verbal altercation.
Trump reportedly berated Zelenskyy for being 'disrespectful,' which led to an abrupt end of the meeting. The confrontation resulted in the cancelation of both the agreement signing and a scheduled joint press conference.
Zelenskyy, who was reportedly upset by the verbal exchange, prepared to depart the White House, leaving the future of the mineral access deal uncertain. This incident marks a tension-filled moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Condemn Israel's Continued Violations of Ceasefire Agreement in South Lebanon
Russia Firm on Paris Agreement Commitment, Says Economy Minister
Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Agreement
Ukraine and U.S. Forge Path in Mineral Agreement
US-India Strengthen Energy Security Ties: Key Agreements Unveiled