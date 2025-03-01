Left Menu

Tension in the Oval: Trump's Abrupt Break with Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump abruptly ended discussions with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over a U.S. deal for access to rare earth minerals. After shouting and calling Zelenskyy 'disrespectful,' Trump canceled the planned agreement signing and joint press conference as Zelenskyy prepared to depart the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:04 IST
Tension in the Oval: Trump's Abrupt Break with Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump terminated discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding a crucial deal for U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals. The discussions, held in the Oval Office, escalated into a verbal altercation.

Trump reportedly berated Zelenskyy for being 'disrespectful,' which led to an abrupt end of the meeting. The confrontation resulted in the cancelation of both the agreement signing and a scheduled joint press conference.

Zelenskyy, who was reportedly upset by the verbal exchange, prepared to depart the White House, leaving the future of the mineral access deal uncertain. This incident marks a tension-filled moment in U.S.-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025