Trump-Zelenskyy Showdown: Oval Office Drama Unfolds

In a tense Oval Office confrontation, President Donald Trump reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of disrespect amid Zelenskyy's request for US security assurances.

The meeting, intended to finalize a minerals deal, concluded abruptly without agreement, with both leaders canceling their scheduled lunch following Trump's social media comments.

The heated interaction was promptly shared by White House aides across social media, highlighting Trump's assertion that America seeks peace, not conflict, under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)