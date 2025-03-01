Trump-Zelenskyy Showdown: Oval Office Drama Unfolds
President Trump criticized Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy during a White House meeting, accusing him of being disrespectful in his push for US security assurances. The discussion ended abruptly. Trump's team shared the encounter online, gathering public attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a tense Oval Office confrontation, President Donald Trump reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of disrespect amid Zelenskyy's request for US security assurances.
The meeting, intended to finalize a minerals deal, concluded abruptly without agreement, with both leaders canceling their scheduled lunch following Trump's social media comments.
The heated interaction was promptly shared by White House aides across social media, highlighting Trump's assertion that America seeks peace, not conflict, under his leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Press Freedom Clash: White House Bars AP Journalist Amid Naming Dispute
Global Leaders Embrace: Trump Lauds Modi’s Leadership at White House Meet
US and India Unveil Groundbreaking Tech Initiatives at White House Summit
TikTok: Bidding War Reaches The White House
A United Front: Trump and Modi's Historic Meeting at the White House