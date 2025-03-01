Contentious Conversations: Trump and Zelenskiy's White House Standoff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy departed the White House following a contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The talks ended without resolution as Trump claimed Zelenskiy wasn't ready for peace if America was involved, asserting that Zelenskiy sought advantage in negotiations with Russia.

The meeting sparked immediate market reactions, with the S&P 500 initially dipping before rallying. Financial strategists noted that geopolitical uncertainty, especially concerning U.S. involvement, clouded market outlooks, raising concerns for both American and European investors.

Insights from global finance experts underscored the unpredictability in diplomatic relations, emphasizing the importance of careful investor attention to U.S. policy changes, especially around international trade and defense industries.

