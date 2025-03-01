Left Menu

European Leaders Rally Behind Zelenskiy Amid US Tensions

European leaders voiced strong support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following a heated exchange with US President Trump. While Trump criticized Zelenskiy, European leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's invasion, highlighting a growing transatlantic rift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 03:30 IST
European leaders lined up to show solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, following a dramatic confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged in a heated dispute, accusing Zelenskiy of disrespecting the United States.

Amidst the discord, heads of state from various parts of Europe took to social media to express unwavering support for Ukraine's struggle against the Russian invasion. Their messages underscored a widening divide between Europe and the United States over handling the war since Trump's return to power.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those affirming commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing the fight for dignity, independence, and security. European Union officials echoed these sentiments, vowing to work towards a just and lasting peace. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stood with Trump, praising his stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

