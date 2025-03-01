Starmer Takes Center Stage: Diplomatic Talks with Trump and Zelenskiy

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Downing Street.

Starmer expressed his enduring commitment to Ukraine, underscoring efforts to forge a path toward enduring peace. Discussions pivoted on principles of sovereignty and security for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister is poised to host international leaders, including President Zelenskiy, this Sunday. These meetings are part of broader efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)