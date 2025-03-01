Left Menu

Starmer Takes Center Stage: Diplomatic Talks with Trump and Zelenskiy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in diplomatic discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing his steadfast support for Ukraine. Starmer anticipates hosting international leaders, including Zelenskiy, to seek a lasting peace grounded in Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 03:57 IST
Keir Starmer

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer communicated with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Downing Street.

Starmer expressed his enduring commitment to Ukraine, underscoring efforts to forge a path toward enduring peace. Discussions pivoted on principles of sovereignty and security for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister is poised to host international leaders, including President Zelenskiy, this Sunday. These meetings are part of broader efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

