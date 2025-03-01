Oval Office Clash: Zelensky vs. Trump Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

In a dramatic confrontation at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump clashed over American support for Ukraine and a contentious economic deal. The meeting, held in the Oval Office on Friday, quickly garnered attention from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz criticized Zelenskiy's approach, stating, "President Trump is trying to achieve peace, and this economic deal was part of it." Meanwhile, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized Ukraine's right to decide its own issues, urging Zelenskiy to reconsider his stance for the sake of his people.

The incident drew a variety of responses from members of Congress, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's remarks on Zelenskiy's "disrespect" and Democratic Senator Jack Reed's critique of Trump's leadership. As the diplomatic fallout continues, the meeting underscores the intricate and often challenging landscape of international relations between the United States and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)