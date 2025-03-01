Security Breach: Russian Journalist Gains Oval Office Access

In a surprising breach of protocol, a reporter from Russia's state-owned news agency TASS gained unauthorized access to a high-stakes Oval Office meeting on Friday. The meeting involved U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose discussions centered on finding a resolution to their ongoing conflict.

The incident raised questions about the White House's security and media access policies. A White House official confirmed to Reuters that the TASS journalist was not permitted to attend and was promptly removed once his presence was discovered by the press office staff. This development highlights a conflict in the administration's handling of media access.

The situation unfolded just as the Trump administration implemented new policies for determining media attendance in the Oval Office. These changes restrict the traditionally inclusive press pool, sparking criticism from major news outlets, including the Associated Press, Bloomberg, and Reuters, and altering long-standing practices established by the White House Correspondents' Association.

