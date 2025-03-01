Left Menu

Namibia Bids Farewell to Founding Father Sam Nujoma

African leaders honored Namibia's founding father, Sam Nujoma, at his funeral in Windhoek. Nujoma led the country to independence and was a prominent figure against colonial rule. His leadership was praised, despite controversies over media freedom and constitutional amendments. Nujoma is laid to rest at Heroes' Acre.

Updated: 01-03-2025 16:12 IST
In a significant gathering illustrating regional solidarity, past and present African leaders convened in Namibia's capital, Windhoek, to pay tribute to the nation's founding father, Sam Nujoma, as he was laid to rest. The funeral on Saturday was attended by dignitaries like South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighting Nujoma's impact on the continent.

President Nangolo Mbumba articulated the immense respect for Nujoma, praising his leadership in the fight against apartheid colonialism. The statesman's coffin was adorned with Namibia's national colors as it was interred at Heroes' Acre, a North Korean-constructed monument dedicated to those who fought against colonialism.

Although Sam Nujoma was a revered unifying figure who served Namibia from 1990 to 2005, his tenure was not without criticism. His government faced scrutiny due to its stance on media censorship and restricted views on homosexuality, along with controversies surrounding the move to extend presidential terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

