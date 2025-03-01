Political Tensions Rise as BJP Opts Out of Delimitation Talks in Tamil Nadu

In a bold political move, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced that his party would not participate in the upcoming all-party meeting regarding the delimitation exercise, planned for March 5. He accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of sowing unfounded fears about the exercise without any official backing.

Annamalai pointed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that assured no state would be disadvantaged and that the process would occur pro rata. He criticized Stalin for failing to learn from past instances, where unverified statements about 'one nation one election' were later proven unfounded.

With strong words, Annamalai challenged Stalin's claims about the increase in Lok Sabha seats and called on him to release any confidential information he might possess. Highlighting the speculative nature of reported numbers, Annamalai declared the BJP's detachment from the meeting and announced a signature campaign for the 3-language policy starting March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)