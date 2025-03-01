Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks Stalled: Uncertainty Looms Over Israel-Hamas Peace Efforts

The second phase of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas shows no progress, with negotiations stalling in Cairo. The initial phase of the ceasefire expired on Saturday, releasing 33 hostages. Mediators from various countries aim to resume talks for the release of remaining hostages and Israeli troop withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Efforts to advance the second phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain stalled, with uncertainty surrounding the resumption of talks in Cairo. Despite the initial ceasefire's success in releasing hostages, Israeli, Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. officials have struggled to make further headway.

The first phase of the ceasefire helped pause 15 months of conflict, leading to the release of 33 hostages and thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Negotiators are now focusing on the agreement's continuation, which could see Israeli troops withdrawing and all remaining hostages freed.

The negotiations face challenges as both sides navigate complex demands. Hamas urged the international community to push for progress, while Israeli proposals for an extended ceasefire were rejected. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid operations in the Gaza Strip have resumed, emphasizing the ceasefire's fragile state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

