Starmer Seeks Revival of Ukraine Peace Amid Trump-Zelenskiy Row

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to revive hope for peace in Ukraine following a dispute between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump. Starmer plans to form a 'coalition of the willing' among European leaders to present a peace plan to the U.S., emphasizing Europe's ability to defend itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to attempt a revival of peace efforts in Ukraine after a heated conflict between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident took place two days ago, resulting in Trump's threat to withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine.

Over the weekend, Starmer conducted urgent calls with Trump, Zelenskiy, and French President Emmanuel Macron to promote the idea of a rapid 'coalition of the willing' in Europe. This group would present a unified peace plan to the United States, emphasizing Europe's role in self-defense, with the UK and France leading the initiative.

Starmer's forthcoming meeting with Zelenskiy and other Western leaders, including Macron and EU's Ursula von der Leyen, aims to solidify support for Ukraine. The British leader plans to act as a mediator between Europe and the United States, proposing increased aid and defense capacity for Kyiv before peace talks commence.

