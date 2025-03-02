European Leaders Unveil Bold Defence Spending Plans

During a London meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that European leaders have crafted new initiatives to increase defence spending. However, Rutte refrained from detailing the plans, suggesting that leaders should disclose them individually.

Speaking to reporters outside the meeting, Rutte expressed optimism over the announced intentions. He described the developments as 'very good news,' hinting at a collective move towards enhancing Europe's defence capabilities.

Rutte's comments underscore a significant shift among European nations, emphasizing unity and commitment towards bolstering regional security through increased investments in defence.

