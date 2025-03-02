Left Menu

European Leaders Unveil Bold Defence Spending Plans

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte revealed that European leaders, during a meeting in London, have privately planned to increase defence spending. Despite not sharing specifics, he emphasized the positive development and encouraged individual leaders to announce their intentions.

Updated: 02-03-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 22:52 IST
During a London meeting, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that European leaders have crafted new initiatives to increase defence spending. However, Rutte refrained from detailing the plans, suggesting that leaders should disclose them individually.

Speaking to reporters outside the meeting, Rutte expressed optimism over the announced intentions. He described the developments as 'very good news,' hinting at a collective move towards enhancing Europe's defence capabilities.

Rutte's comments underscore a significant shift among European nations, emphasizing unity and commitment towards bolstering regional security through increased investments in defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

