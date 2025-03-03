Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar
The documentary film 'No Other Land' wins an Oscar, spotlighting the alliance between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. The film portrays their struggle against forced displacement in the West Bank and advocates for a political solution without ethnic supremacy.
'No Other Land,' a powerful documentary depicting the unexpected alliance between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist, secured the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The film unveils the duo's efforts against the displacement in the West Bank, capturing global attention at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
At the heart of 'No Other Land' is Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, whose resistance against the Israeli military's eviction tactics in Masafer Yatta is documented. Alongside him is journalist Yuval Abraham, highlighting the disparities in their living conditions as they confront shared struggles.
The documentary amplifies calls for political change, challenging current policies and advocating for equality and freedom for both Palestinians and Israelis. Its creators emphasize the necessity for a path to peace, urging world powers to reconsider their foreign policies influencing the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Expansion Controversy: West Bank Settlements Under Scrutiny
Gujarat High Court Maintains FIR Against Journalist Mahesh Langa Over Confidential Document Theft
Exodus in West Bank: Refugee Camp Raids Cause Thousands to Uproot
Journalists in PoJK facing unprecedented challenges amidst financial crisis
Kapil Mishra's Political Odyssey: From AAP Activist to BJP's Hindutva Icon