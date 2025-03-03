Left Menu

Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar

The documentary film 'No Other Land' wins an Oscar, spotlighting the alliance between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. The film portrays their struggle against forced displacement in the West Bank and advocates for a political solution without ethnic supremacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:20 IST
Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'No Other Land,' a powerful documentary depicting the unexpected alliance between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist, secured the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The film unveils the duo's efforts against the displacement in the West Bank, capturing global attention at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

At the heart of 'No Other Land' is Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, whose resistance against the Israeli military's eviction tactics in Masafer Yatta is documented. Alongside him is journalist Yuval Abraham, highlighting the disparities in their living conditions as they confront shared struggles.

The documentary amplifies calls for political change, challenging current policies and advocating for equality and freedom for both Palestinians and Israelis. Its creators emphasize the necessity for a path to peace, urging world powers to reconsider their foreign policies influencing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025