Viksit Delhi Budget: An Inclusive Approach to Development
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced the 'Viksit Delhi' budget to be presented between March 24-26, aiming for inclusive development by incorporating public suggestions. Various stakeholders, including women, educational, and business organizations, are invited to contribute ideas for the budget. Discussions on the CAG health report and AAP scandals are also planned.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the 'Viksit Delhi' budget will be presented in the Assembly from March 24 to 26. Addressing the press in the national capital, Gupta highlighted that the budget will seek to incorporate suggestions from all societal sections to prioritize Delhi's development.
Gupta stated, "The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government aims to include all societal sections for Delhi's development, integrating their suggestions." Financial assistance for women, health service expansions, public transport promotion, pollution reduction, Yamuna cleaning, employment, and elderly welfare are budget focal points. "Our goal is to consider Delhi's people's priorities and formulate the budget accordingly," she added.
Officials have been instructed to incorporate stakeholder suggestions to enhance public participation. An email (ViksitDelhiBudget_25@delhi.gov.in) and WhatsApp number (999962025) have been launched for citizens to submit suggestions. Women's organizations are invited on March 5 to suggest for the Viksit Delhi budget, followed by educational and business sectors. "Our collective effort is to ensure this budget reflects the people's interests," Gupta said.
The Chief Minister also addressed the Council Report on health, stating that a discussion will focus on exposing Aam Aadmi Party's scams. "The CAG report on health will be discussed today, exposing AAP's deceit. AAP has been unmasked before the people of Delhi as dishonest," asserted CM Gupta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
