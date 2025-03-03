Transatlantic Discord: European Security and the Future of International Norms

The Oval Office spectacle featuring a tense showdown between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 28 has put the transatlantic alliance on edge, highlighting a deepening discord that could prove beneficial to authoritarian regimes. This meeting shattered ongoing diplomatic and economic negotiations while drawing attention to the broader crisis facing the rules-based international order traditionally upheld by Washington.

Under Trump's administration, the United States' role as a defender of democracy and global security is under scrutiny, particularly with its ambivalent stance on NATO. The rift has galvanized European leaders to potentially strengthen their defense frameworks, fearing that American international commitments may now be driven by domestic politics rather than strategic alliances.

Complicating matters further, Trump's interest in de-escalating tensions with Russia poses risks to Eastern European allies reliant on US military support. The implications extend to stalled mineral agreements with Ukraine and a faltering Riyadh peace process. How the EU navigates this landscape—including potentially reshaping its security and economic policies—could signal a shift in global power dynamics.

